Doncaster Council introduces free support classes for city businesses
Those worried about the increasing costs of running a business can sign up for any of the five free classes available.
Business Doncaster at Doncaster Council have announced a series of masterclasses available free to people in the area who are concerned about their local business.
The classes come in the wake of the current cost-of-living crisis, stagnating economy and previous COVID-19 lockdowns that have put strain on many trying to build or maintain businesses.
Topics discussed will include increasing productivity, marketing improvements, developing your workforce, managing cashflow, achieving certifications and handling assessments.
Business advisors will be in attendance and able to offer support during the sessions or following them.
The below classes will all be held at Church View, at 9:30am or 1pm dependent on the date.
25 January: Don’t just build a business – build a brand
Oxford University author and Leeds Business School branding communication Professor Steve McKevitt will teach attendees how to build their branding. His clients have included Nike, Coca Cola and Sony Playstation.
28 February / 23 March: Is low productivity holding your business back from its true potential?
This class will help businesses enhance awareness of workplace productivity and how to improve it.
28 February / 23 March: Developing your biggest asset – your people
This class will teach any high-growth business how to upskill their current workforce.
28 February / 23 March: Managing cashflow and finance
This class will discuss how to access funding from different sources and manage your finances in order to grow a business.
28 February / 23 March: Your business – the certifications, credentials and assessments
This class will teach what certifications and credentials specific industries require in order to embrace opportunities nationally.
Councillor Glyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing and Business said: “It is fantastic that our local businesses are being given the opportunity to benefit from these sessions, all delivered by business advisers that have years of experience across a range of sectors. I would encourage all Doncaster businesses to attend at least one if not all of the masterclasses on offer”.
If you own a business local to Doncaster, find out more including individual class times and registration at https://www.businessdoncaster.co.uk/events/