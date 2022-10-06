Doncaster council housing provider celebrates tenants at awards ceremony

Tenant of the Year – Margaret Tarren: Margaret has been fundraising for most of her life, raising more than £45,000 in total for charities including Macmillan, British Heart Foundation and Doncaster Hospitals. She runs coffee mornings and pie and pea nights at her local communal hall. Young Person of the Year – Lily Johnson: Lily volunteers at the community café and attends several groups at her local communal hall where she helps to set up events and make attendants feel welcome. Community Champion – Helen Mahon: Helen helps tackle loneliness by arranging coffee mornings, craft sessions and other social events in her local communal hall. The once disused space is now full regularly. Community Group – b:friend: This South Yorkshire charity helps tackle loneliness by matching volunteer befrienders with older neighbours who may be socially isolated so they can meet for a chat each week. Best Green Initiative – Doncaster Men’s Shed: This group worked on improving two allotments in Barnby Dun to remove rubbish and improve the general quality of the ground. They are now open as a space for people to enjoy the outdoors and grow plants. Community project – Angel Wings Community Lunches: This group provides low-cost home-cooked food for residents and offer delivery for those who struggle to attend.