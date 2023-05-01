Doncaster Council and Chamber discuss employment for people with learning disabilities at trailblazing event

Delivered by Doncaster Chamber and Doncaster Council, businesses joined for the SEN (Special Educational Needs) Employability and Supported Interships Forum last month.

Attending businesses including St Leger Homes, Active FUsion, VolkerRail and Polypipe Building Products learned how they can be supported in providing internships for people with SEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a roundtable discussion, businesses talked through the benefits of having a diverse and inclusive workforce and the local support available.

Talks underway

Doncaster Chamber and Council attendees joined to better understand why the SEN community is so underrepresented in employment, with businesses sharing some of the barriers they face.

Only 4.8 percent of people with SEN are employed in the UK, creating major social and advantage barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Young People, said: “I want everyone in Doncaster to have the opportunity of a fulfilling career to support them and their families.

"Being in meaningful employment has a huge impact on health and wellbeing, but people with learning disabilities are significantly less likely to be employed than the general population. This is true in Doncaster and nationally, and is something we are committed to changing.

“The SEN employability and Supported Internships Forum will play a key role in helping Doncaster employers see the benefits of employing people with learning disabilities, such as autism, supporting them in recruiting more inclusively and linking employers with schools to help get young people ready for the workforce.”

The next forum will be at Flourish Enterprises on Friday June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad