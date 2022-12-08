Customers will be able to purchase a bundle including Pringles, Pepsi, Doritos, Haribo Starmix, Maynard Bassets Sports Mix and Butterkist popcorn, all for a penny, saving over

£10 vs. when buying products individually.

This year, hundreds of Snappy Shopper retailers have offered various ‘one penny bundles’ as part of a wider effort to support thousands of customers during the cost of living crisis.

Customers will be able to purchase a bundle including Pringles, Pepsi, Doritos, Haribo Starmix, Maynard Bassets Sports Mix and Butterkist popcorn, all for a penny

Since July, Snappy Shopper have sold over 30,000 penny bundles with a total saving for customers of nearly £250k.

Most notably, in October, Snappy Shopper offered a “Big Brand penny bundle” featuring popular household favourites including Tetley teabags, McVitie’s Digestives, Maltesers and more.

The bundle was purchased by over 12,000 customers across Scotland, England and Wales, enabling customers to enjoy best-loved brands at a fraction of the price.

One Snappy customer described the bundle as ‘so helpful for people struggling with the cost of living’. Another posted on Facebook: ‘Just had a delivery of the 1p bundle and other items. Came within 15 mins of ordering!! Top service and a bargain too!!!’

The promotion will run in select stores across England all day on Saturday 10th December. To redeem the bundle, customers need to download the Snappy Shopper app and place an order at their local store.

These stores respectively work with Snappy Shopper and over 1,500 other retailers nationwide to provide 30 – 60 minute grocery delivery at in-store pricing.

Scott Campbell, Snappy Shopper Co-Founder, said: “Alongside our retailers, we are always looking to support our customers with our in-app promotions throughout the year but particularly whilst times are tough. We hope that our penny deals go further towards helping families across the country.

"This particular offer is great for those who want to stay in this weekend and make memories watching England as they play in the World Cup quarter-final. With this bundle, we’re giving our loyal – and new – customers the chance to stock up on their favourite snacks for a fraction of the price.