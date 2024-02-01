Doncaster construction company wins LABC building excellence award for the Best Residential Extension
The PS Construction team proudly accepted their award in partnership with Building Link Design Architects for 'Best Residential Extension' for their Whin Hill Project.
The LABC Building Excellence Awards are the largest business to business awards in the building control sector in the UK.
From an unassuming property to a breath-taking masterpiece, Whin Hill underwent a remarkable metamorphosis.
Extensive extensions on all fronts significantly amplified the property's footprint. The grounds received a makeover complete with a grand driveway and exquisitely landscaped gardens, featuring a stunning fishpond.
"We're ecstatic to bring the LABC Building Excellence Award home to our local community with the Whin Hill project. Collaborating with Building Link Design, we are truly proud of our work on this brilliant project. This achievement is not just ours; this win belongs to our local team and cherished partners. Here's to more success in the future!"