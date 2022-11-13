News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster company’s climate showcase at Parliamentary reception

A Doncaster company has set out how its products can play a key part in improving British homes as part of the Levelling Up and Net Zero agendas.

By Stephanie Bateman
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2022, 6:30pm

Wavin, which is based in Edlington, joined companies from across the construction materials and home improvement supply chain at a Parliamentary Reception held by national trade body the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) at the House of Commons.

During a speech at the reception, BMF CEO John Newcomb called on government to support a ‘National Retrofit Strategy’ that aims to make British homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run.

Wavin in Edlington
