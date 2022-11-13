Doncaster company’s climate showcase at Parliamentary reception
A Doncaster company has set out how its products can play a key part in improving British homes as part of the Levelling Up and Net Zero agendas.
Wavin, which is based in Edlington, joined companies from across the construction materials and home improvement supply chain at a Parliamentary Reception held by national trade body the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) at the House of Commons.
During a speech at the reception, BMF CEO John Newcomb called on government to support a ‘National Retrofit Strategy’ that aims to make British homes warmer, greener and cheaper to run.