The award-winning business, which specialises in managing and delivering building maintenance, has passed the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) assessment which ensures that electrical work undertaken by the company meets the current national standards. It is the 11th year in a row Signum has achieved this accolade.

The full day on site assessment includes checks on policies, procedures, insurances and record keeping as well as the technical qualifications of the qualified supervisor to ensure they are competent and demonstrating continuing professional development.

Signum has also become the only accredited RPZ Valve Testers in Doncaster after securing WIAPS, one of the largest six UK approved contractors schemes and administered by Water Regs UK on behalf of the 15 UK Water Undertakers. The scheme provides reassurance that company staff are qualified plumbers who understand water fitting regulations and byelaws.

Matthew Johnson, Steve Egbury and Ryan Daines from Doncaster-based Signum Facilities Management

Supporting the successful team accreditations are some important individual qualifications that have been achieved by Signum staff so far this year.

Matthew Johnson, lead engineer/supervisor, has passed the Site Management Safety Training Scheme, which is a Construction Industry Training Board qualification. The course is part of his development to taking on more responsibility with team supervision and project management.

Ryan Daines, engineer, has achieved the Inspection and Testing of Electrical Equipment which focusses on portable appliance testing and is part of a long term plan to develop Ryan’s skills and expertise as a multi skilled engineer.

John Booth, senior electrical engineer and qualified supervisor, has also completed the NICEIC Electric vehicle charging installation course which means he is now qualified to complete installation and servicing of vehicle charge points.

Finally, Steve Egbury, operations manager, has gained the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) General Certificate which is the most widely recognised health and safety qualifications covering the legal requirements for health and safety at work, implementation of health and safety management systems, identification of workplace hazards, methods of hazard control and practical application of knowledge and understanding.

Jill Wood, managing director of Signum FM, said: “2023 has been an incredibly busy year for Signum as we look to continue to grow the business and develop our client base which now stretches across the country.

“Alongside this company growth, it is vital that we continue to deliver the excellent level of customer service we have become renowned for and an important part of that is investing in the training and development of our staff and making sure our health and safety standards are second to none. The commitment our team has made in these areas has been fantastic and we are all really pleased to have achieved the national accreditations we have as well as support our team members with their own qualifications as they look to develop their careers.

“All this work ensures that we have the knowledge and skills throughout the business that support our commitment to health and safety.

“It really is an exciting time for Signum and the hard work of everyone involved has played a massive part in this success.”