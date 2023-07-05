Edlington Community Organisation is a charity working to improve and regenerate Edlington and the surrounding area through encouraging community involvement and partnering with businesses and service providers to offer projects and activities needed in the area.

The donation from Amazon will be used to purchase essential food and hygiene items to be used across community projects including the charity’s independent food bank, community market and out of school children’s provisions.

Speaking on the donation, Gill Fedorov at Amazon said: “The charity makes a great difference to the community, and I’m really pleased that Amazon is recognising this by donating to the cause.”

Members of Edlington Community Organisation

Samantha Siddall MBE, Manager of Edlington Community Organisation, said: “I’d like to thank Gill and the team at Amazon. Donations like this enable us to continue supporting people within our community who continue to feel the negative effects of the rise in cost of living.

The donation to Edlington Community Organisation was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.