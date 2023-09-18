Watch more videos on Shots!

Harrison College becomes the latest organisation to become a patron of Doncaster Chamber, a privileged position normally reserved for key companies.

Founded by experienced teaching professional Gemma Peebles in 2019, Harrison College has carved out a distinctive niche as the only institution of its kind in the city. It aims to provide better outcomes for post-16 learners who have special needs, placing a strong emphasis on developing their employability skills.

The not-for-profit college achieves this by creating a highly inclusive environment where students are encouraged to reach their full potential. Learners are given high-quality,

Chief executive of Doncaster Chamber Dan Fell with Harrison College principal Gemma Peebles and chief commercial officer Michael Peebles at a recent awards ceremony.

individualised teaching, in and out of the classroom, comprehensive internships and guidance on how to apply for jobs.

Chief executive of Doncaster Chamber Dan Fell said: “The work that Gemma and her team do on behalf of our borough is so very important. They help young people access prosperous futures, while simultaneously helping local employers to discover hidden talent that’s often right under their nose.

“When undertaking our research for the South Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Plan we were heartened by the liberal and inclusive approaches that businesses were taking to

recruitment. We found that the vast majority of employers in the region are very meritocratic and we know that Harrison College can help them benefit from, and maximise the talents of, learners who are neurodiverse.”

He said Harrison College was a tremendous asset to Doncaster and an integral part of the business community. “Indeed, they can always be counted on to get involved with our

various activities, which is why we’re so proud to have them on board as our latest patron, where they will sit alongside incredibly good company,” he added.

Harrison College claimed two prizes at the Doncaster Business Awards, including the trophy for overall SME of the Year. Judges said they were impressed by its forward-thinking

strategy and efforts to make a meaningful difference to anyone who came through its doors.

By becoming a patron, Harrison College will take its relationship with the Chamber to the next level, joining the highest possible tier of membership, signifying a commitment between the two organisations.

Harrison College principal Gemma Peebles said: “We have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Doncaster Chamber supporting flagship events, successfully entering the business

awards and engaging with other activities. Becoming a patron feels like the next logical step in strengthening that link further.

“We share many of the same aspirations for Doncaster and are committed to seeing it flourish. I am looking forward to seeing what great things we can accomplish together in the

future.”