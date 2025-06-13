Doncaster colleagues cycling over 350 miles over five days in aid of a children's cancer charity.

A leading Doncaster property consultancy is embarking on an epic fundraising challenge which will see colleagues cycling over 350 miles over five days to the firm’s Glasgow office in aid of a charity which supports children diagnosed with cancer.

Fisher German is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its ‘Big 25’ charity challenge, where colleagues will travel between the firm’s 25 UK office locations without using motorised transport.

This giant 25-week relay aims to raise at least £25,000 which will be distributed among 25 charities.

The firm has also pledged to match-fund any donations up to £25,000 from supporters, meaning a total of £50,000 could be split between the charities.

A team from Fisher German’s Doncaster office at Carolina Court will be passed the baton by colleagues from Ashby and will travel to Glasgow via the firm’s Richmond office.

The team has chosen The Give a Duck Foundation as its beneficiary which is a UK charity dedicated to offer every child diagnosed with cancer a Chemo Duck and their siblings a Huggable Hope.

The programme helps to support and educate children along with their families during their diagnosis and treatment for cancer.

Chemo Duck is a soft cuddly companion that provides comfort and alleviates fear and anxiety, which has been developed with the help of child life specialists and medical professionals by introducing children and families to their new life and encouraging healing through the power of play therapy.

Fisher German’s team began their challenge from their office on Thursday, June 12, by cycling to York with the Give a Duck mascot joining in the first section of the walk.

The colleagues will also be cycling to Richmond, Newcastle and Berwick-upon-Tweed before arriving at their office in Glasgow to finish their charity extravaganza.

The Big 25 challenge coincides with Fisher German undergoing a major rebrand, positioning it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

The firm has also updated its external logo and colours to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

Future Big 25 legs will see colleagues travel by tandem bikes, unicycles, open water swimming, and even a conga line as part of the mammoth 2,400-mile journey between the offices.

Trudy Lugg, Senior Administrator at the Doncaster office at Fisher German, said: “This will be the sixth and seventh legs of the relay because we have one of the largest legs to cover in terms of miles.

“We became Fisher German in September 2000 following the merger of property firms Fisher Hoggarth and John German, but our roots, however, stretch back to pre-1830. The firm has grown considerably, and the relay is a fantastic way to unite colleagues from right across the business.

“The whole team has come together to put together a route between Doncaster to Glasgow and we can’t wait to get started.

“We are really pleased to be supporting The Give a Duck Foundation which aims to ensure that every child diagnosed with cancer in the UK is given the Chemo Duck and Huggable Hope to their siblings, and we hope our donation will help the charity continue its fantastic work.”

Stephanie McCawley, Regional Fundraiser from The Give a Duck Foundation, said: “We are extremely honoured to be the chosen charity for Doncaster’s Big 25 Challenge. Every penny raised will allow us to provide Chemo Ducks to every child diagnosed with cancer.”

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Fisher German’s GiveWheel link at https://givewheel.com/fundraising/7005/fisher-germans-big-25-challenge/.