Doncaster coffee shop gets a three food hygiene rating meaning it is "generally satisfactory"
A Doncaster business has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lost Angeles Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2a Ardeen Road, Intake, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on January 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A food hygiene rating of three being generally viewed as a satisfactory score by insspectors.
Of Doncaster's 506 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 340 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.