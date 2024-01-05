News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster coffee shop gets a one out of five food hygiene rating

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:33 GMT
Thorne Sea Cadets, a pub, bar or nightclub at Union Road, Thorne, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.

And Oliver J's Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 Copley Road, Doncaster was given a score of one on November 30.

A score of one means major improvement is necessary whilst a four means standards are good.

