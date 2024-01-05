New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Thorne Sea Cadets, a pub, bar or nightclub at Union Road, Thorne, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 30.

And Oliver J's Coffee Shop, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 80 Copley Road, Doncaster was given a score of one on November 30.

A score of one means major improvement is necessary whilst a four means standards are good.