The pub, in Priory Walk, High Street, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria namely: hygiene,

The city centre pub got full marks

structural and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Ben Leese, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the