Doncaster city centre branch of KFC goes on the market

A Doncaster city centre branch of fast food chain KFC has gone on the market – with business bosses describing it as a “prime” spot.

The outlet in the High Street opposite the Danum Hotel is described by Business Doncaster as its “property of the week” and a spokesperson said: “We are featuring this prime retail/restaurant premises, which are available to let.

“The property is arranged over ground floor only and is currently fitted as a restaurant and takeaway. The property also benefits from fully fitted male ad female/disabled WC’s.

“The property is located in a prime position on High Street in the heart of Doncaster city centre.

"High Street links St Sepulchre Gate and Hallgate and the property is situated near the corners of Silver Street and Cleveland Street, a short distance from the Frenchgate shopping centre.

For further details contact Ian Guy on 01302 737447 or email [email protected]

You can also view more properties here www.businessdoncaster.co.uk/property