Broadway Chippy, a takeaway at Broadway, Dunscroft was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster's 322 takeaways with ratings, 191 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.