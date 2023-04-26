News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster chippy takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST

Broadway Chippy, a takeaway at Broadway, Dunscroft was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Doncaster's 322 takeaways with ratings, 191 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The chippy was visited by inspectorsThe chippy was visited by inspectors
