Doncaster chippy makes shortlist of 20 for the Takeaway of the Year competition

The National Fish and Chip Awards has named its 20 best chip shops to proceed to the next round of the Takeaway of the Year judging stages – and one is in Doncaster.

Following intense assessment - which has seen entrants measured up against criteria such as environmental best practice, product knowledge and employer accountability - connoisseurs from the fish and chip industry have had the unenviable task of halving the original shortlist of 40.

The Takeaway of the Year category is sponsored by McWhinneys, Oilchef, Pukka, Smales, Colbecks, Friars Pride, VA Whitely and BD Signs.

Making the cut is Doncaster’s Auckley Friery.

Doncaster chippy in top 20.

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, which organises the awards, said: “The level of detail we require entrants to provide hasn’t phased our shortlisted businesses and they are hitting every mark. The award officials have gone back and forth and around in circles choosing the 20 finalists; it’s not been an easy task, so what a brilliant achievement for those that are moving forward.”

Seafood from Norway is the principal sponsor for the awards, with Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council, echoing the sentiment: “The 20 fish and chip takeaways should be extremely proud to be another step closer to potentially claiming the coveted top title in celebration of the nation’s favourite dish.

“The Norwegian seafood industry is proud to support UK fish and chip shops, supplying responsibly sourced Norwegian cod and haddock to operators that value

quality and provenance. We’re excited to see how the category contenders progress.”

Industry leaders will continue further review of the shortlist, including mystery visits to whittle it down to ten competitors.