Doncaster Chinese takeaway given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 18:49 BST

Mei Mei, a takeaway at King Street, Thorne, was given the minimum score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A zero means urgent improvement is necessary.

The inspectors judged the premises with regard to hygienic food handling, cleanliness and the condition of facilities and management of food safety.

Of Doncaster's 333 takeaways with ratings, 196 (59 per cent) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.

