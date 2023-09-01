Mei Mei, a takeaway at King Street, Thorne, was given the minimum score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A zero means urgent improvement is necessary.

The inspectors judged the premises with regard to hygienic food handling, cleanliness and the condition of facilities and management of food safety.

