Doncaster Chinese takeaway given a two food hygiene rating meaning improvements are necessary

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:37 GMT
Feast Hatfield at High Street, Hatfield, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 25, meaning hygiene standards are good.

And Bull House Chinese Takeaway on 5 Scot Lane, Bawtry, was given a two on October 25, meaning improvements are necessary.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme makes sure cafes, food stalls, takeaways, restaurants, and more are preparing food in sanitary, and safe conditions – thus protecting the public

