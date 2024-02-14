Doncaster Chinese takeaway given a new food hygiene rating of three out of five

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lotus Garden, a Chinese takeaway at 291 Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 330 takeaways with ratings, 204 (62 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.