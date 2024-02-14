Doncaster Chinese takeaway given a new food hygiene rating of three out of five
A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lotus Garden, a Chinese takeaway at 291 Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Of Doncaster's 330 takeaways with ratings, 204 (62 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
The rating ranges from zero (worst) to five (best) and is based on the food safety standards. Three areas are assessed: food hygiene. structure and cleanliness.