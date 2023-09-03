Doncaster charity in final race to funding target following cash injection from Caddick Construction

The company’s cheque donation will go towards the charity’s 10-week campaign, through which it is raising £10,000 to help local young people lead happy and healthy lives.

Active Fusion exists to help give every child in Doncaster the best start in life, by being happy, healthy and active. By developing a love for being active, children can unlock potential and create positive habits for life.

The Caddick Construction team took a keen interest in the charity’s outstanding work while working on the nearby distribution centre Unity, on behalf of development partner, Waystone Hargreaves Land.

Caddick representatives hand over the cheque for Active Fusion

Managing Director at Caddick Construction Group, Paul Dodsworth comments: “Active Fusion is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when people come together for a good cause.

"We hope our donation will help this brilliant local charity reach its donation target and we urge anybody in the position to do so to make a donation via the website as the charity counts down to the final week of its appeal.”

Becky Rose, Deputy Director of Active Fusion, commented: “Support from business and our fundraising community for the 10 More Years campaign has been overwhelming. Caddick Construction have been pivotal in helping us to move one step closer to reaching our target of £10,000, we are truly grateful for their generosity and support.