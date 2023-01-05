Chamber President Andy Morley gave an overview of the organisation’s finances, the biggest campaigns of the year and the impact on its work for Doncaster.

He said: “As we all know, 2022 was turbulent and fraught with challenges. Across the country, everybody felt the pinch of rising energy costs, skyrocketing inflation, and supply chain disruptions.

“Suffice it to say, it’s been a tough year and the Chamber had to really step up to the plate in order to help businesses weather that storm. Looking back over all we have achieved since January, I am proud to say that we have done just that and have managed to make a real difference in Doncaster.

The AGM gets underway

“The Chamber led our successful City Status bid, put its full weight behind the Great British Rail HQ campaign, and valiantly lobbied to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a fight that is still ongoing and will continue long into 2023.

“Outside of this, we also continued to deliver our usual suite of activities and put on a number of hugely popular events. On that note, our flagship awards ceremony was a resounding success, attracting over 900 guests and showcasing the very best that our community has to offer. Meanwhile, our annual business conference staged an incredible comeback after a temporary hiatus and the OD Live careers fair was bigger than ever.”

Chief Executive Dan Fell also spoke to outline his vision of growth for 2023.

He said: “In the immediate future, we will be vociferously supporting projects like the upcoming expansions of The Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Unity and iPort, all of which will contribute to increasing Doncaster’s international reputation and to attracting further inward investment.

“Not to mention, we will persist in lobbying for Doncaster to win the government’s GBR HQ competition, as well as for a new hospital to be built and to save DSA.

“Elsewhere, OD Live will be returning in March and it is our ambition for this to be the career fair’s greatest iteration to date. With an emphasis this year on celebrating Doncaster’s remarkable growth, a line-up of fantastic motivational speakers and a number of major exhibitors from across different industries, it’s already shaping up to be another incredible Chamber event.

“Finally, 2023 will see us commencing work on the South Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) in earnest. A great deal of preparation has already gone into this but, in the New Year, we shall begin consulting with businesses and education providers alike, to find out what they want to see from our region’s skills system.

“The LSIP is a hugely important project for South Yorkshire, and will go on to inform school curriculums and give employers a say in how young people are primed for the world of work.”

