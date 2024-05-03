Doncaster Chamber ramps up its ambition by appointing new Chief Operating Officer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been at the chamber for five years, Jade Dyer has stepped into this new role and will be assuming a greater amount of responsibility going forward.

Now in post, she will be coordinating the vast majority of day-to-day operations and supporting colleagues across all departments to provide help to Doncaster businesses. Not to mention, she will also be overseeing a push to bring more members into the chamber network, to put on more exciting and popular events, and to add more value to the region as a whole.

A spokesman said: “For her part, Jade has made a huge impact in the city already. In possession of shrewd commercial instincts and the ability to develop strong relationships, she has worked tirelessly over the past few years to support local businesses and to foster an environment in which they can truly thrive.”

Dan Fell and Jade Dyer.

Jade’s notable accomplishments to date include: playing a leading role on the Town Deal Board for Doncaster (and, in the process, helping to secure £25 million in funding for the locality); drumming up endorsement for our successful city status bid; using her platform to attract major investors like Hybrid Air Vehicles into the region; and capably shepherding the organisation (as well as its members) through the various hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. In terms of the latter, Doncaster was actually one of only seven Chambers of Commerce to grow during those turbulent years, largely thanks to the innovative raft of products and services that Jade introduced in order to meet the urgent needs of businesses at the time.Likewise, under her stewardship the Doncaster Business Awards has gone from strength to strength — evolving into one of the biggest ceremonies of its kind in the UK — while she has been similarly instrumental to the success of many other chamber events; such as the Doncaster, What’s Next Business Conference (which this year has attracted prominent guest speakers like DFS Founder Lord Kirkham) and the region’s largest careers fair; Opportunities Doncaster Live.

As she moves into the role of Chief Operating Officer, Jade is poised to build upon these achievements and alongside Chief Exec, Dan Fell, take the Chamber to even loftier heights.

Looking forward to what the future now holds, Jade enthused: “The team here at the chamber have accomplished so much over the past few years and it’s been a privilege to work alongside them in service of the ultimate goal of making Doncaster a truly great place to do business. It’s a mission that is close to my heart and one that I am deeply invested in."

She added: “With that said, I cannot wait to take this to the next level in my new role, as we strive to find new ways to better represent our members, champion their interests and amplify their collective voices.”

Dan Fell, Chief Exec at the Chamber, added: “As representatives of the business community, we take people development very seriously and know how crucial it is to nurture great talent, so I am delighted that Jade will be stepping up to this role. She has an exemplary track record in this area, has worked diligently throughout her time at the Chamber, and I know that she can always be counted on to be a staunch advocate for the private sector here in Doncaster.