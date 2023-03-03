Doncaster Chamber raises over £5,000 for RSPCA branch and people focused group charity

Each year, this illustrious black-tie event (the most recent iteration of which took place on Thursday, 1st December) features a silent auction, giving attendees the opportunity to bid on various luxury items.

For 2022, the lot included signed boxing gloves and football shirts, desirable international holidays, fine dining experiences, spa day treatments, tailored suits and much more. By the end of the evening, the highest bidders claimed their respective prizes and the money was all pooled together in a special fund.

It is an annual tradition for the President of Doncaster Chamber (who organise the Business Awards) to personally select which organisations will benefit from the proceeds here. This time around, the RSPCA Doncaster Rotherham & District Branch and the People Focused Group (PFG) were identified as worthy causes.

Doncaster Chamber presents a cheque to the RSPCA

One of the country’s oldest RSPCA centres — having been in operation since 1965 — the former encourages responsible pet ownership and strives to address animal cruelty throughout the region. Providing a caring home for dogs, cats, field mice, birds and everything else in between; the work they do is truly invaluable. However, despite falling under the umbrella of the national RSPCA, the local branch has to do the majority of its own fundraising and relies heavily on donations from the community.

Meanwhile, PFG is a peer-to-peer group based in Intake that provides a reliable support network for those in need, with an overall mission of empowering people to take back control of their lives. An incredibly versatile organisation, it offers everything from food bank services to mental health crisis interventions, veterans support, therapeutic activities, as well as dedicated groups for the LGBTQ+ community, Muslim Ladies and Young People.

Explaining why he selected these particular charities, Andy Morley, President of Doncaster Chamber, said: “It’s no secret that times are tough at the moment, and the two organisations that I’ve chosen offer steadfast support where it is needed most.

“The People Focused Group are always there for vulnerable members of our society, ensuring that they have a friendly face and someone to lean on when things become too much. I first came across the charity a few years ago, when I was judging the business awards, and I was blown away by the fantastic service they provide. They really do deserve all the help that we can give them.

Handing over the proceeds

“Meanwhile, animals are often forgotten victims in times of economic hardship, with many of them losing their homes, getting neglected or suffering abuse. What’s more, they are unable to ask for our help. That is why I believe the efforts of the RSPCA are more important than ever right now, and it is a privilege to be able to support them with this donation. I hope that the money makes a real difference.”

Both PFG and RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch have now been given their shares from the silent auction fundraising, with each of them receiving a £2,684 donation.

Speaking about how the money will be used, Sarah Jenkins, Fundraising Manager for RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch, said: “The RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch is a self-funded animal centre receiving very little to no government support. It typically costs around £2,000 a day to operate. This covers basic operational costs like food, bedding, heating, lighting, and preventative veterinary treatments.

“However, some animals incur additional costs due to requiring extensive veterinary care and treatment. This means that our costs can easily fluctuate; this being out of our control. Therefore, receiving generous donations like this are immensely appreciated. We are very grateful we got chosen and so are the animals.”

Echoing these sentiments, Glyn Butcher, Director of PFG, said: “Doncaster Chamber really looks after and supports our community day in and day out, and so to be chosen as their charity for last year’s Business Awards was a massive honour.

“For them to pick us, out of the many other excellent charities in Doncaster was humbling and the money will certainly be put to good use. We will invest it back into the community and use it to help reduce inequalities, connect people together and to enable our members to have even more options in life. With that said, I’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Doncaster Chamber for believing in the work that we do.”

The Doncaster Business Awards for 2023 will be a particularly special occasion, as it marks the annual ceremony’s 25th anniversary. Once again, fundraising will take place at this event, although the specific charities have yet to be announced.