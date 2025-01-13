Doncaster Chamber CEO Dan Fell celebrates 10 years at the helm and looks forward to exciting next decade for city.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With 2025 marking his tenth year as Chief Executive of the local Chamber of Commerce, business leader and passionate advocate for Doncaster, Dan Fell, is reflecting on how far our city has come over the past decade, while also looking forward to all of the great things that are still on the horizon.

Dan’s journey with the Chamber commenced back in 2004, when he initially joined as a Research and Policy Officer.

In the ensuing years, he proceeded to take on increasingly senior roles within the organisation until eventually becoming its Chief Exec (distinguishing himself, at the time, as the youngest-ever CEO of an accredited UK Chamber).

Since taking the helm, Dan has witnessed first-hand — and often been a proactive driving force behind — some big changes here in Doncaster.

Among other things, he played an integral role in winning the City Status bid, was one of the founding members of the local University Technical College, and has been a prominent voice in the successful campaign to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA).

Not to mention, under his leadership the Chamber itself has gone from strength to strength, consistently punching well above its weight and even being named “Chamber of the Year” back in 2019.

Celebrating Dan’s contributions to our former-town-turned-city, Mayor Ros Jones CBE, said: “It is testament to Dan and his incredible leadership that he is celebrating a decade at the helm of Doncaster Chamber. I congratulate Dan on this milestone celebration and look forward to continuing working with him, Doncaster Chamber and the wider Team Doncaster partnership to Deliver4Doncaster.”

Beyond South Yorkshire’s borders, Dan has also been a key part of the overarching British Chambers of Commerce network over the past 10 years, sitting on various working groups and commissions that are dedicated to tackling the most pressing economic issues of the day.

Commenting on this, Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the BCC, said: “Dan has been a great friend to our entire network throughout his decade of service as Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber.

"He has been a true champion for businesses in his region, which was recognised in his nomination for our national President’s Award this year. He has a huge amount to be proud of during his 10 years at the helm.”

Reflecting on that first decade as CEO from his own perspective, Dan said: “During my time at the Chamber, I have had the privilege of working with some incredibly talented and dedicated individuals who have achieved remarkable feats for the good of our city. I have seen intrepid entrepreneurs grow fantastic businesses from the ground up, industry-leaders really putting our city on the map, and strategic partners joining forces to achieve more together than they ever could on their own.

“It is thanks to their extraordinary efforts and sky-high ambitions for Doncaster that we have come so far over the past decade. Here at the Chamber, we are obviously pleased to see Doncaster starting to thrive and are proud of what has been achieved here but, ultimately, we are far more interested in the next ten years than we are in the last. It is with that in mind that we launched our optimistic vision for the decade ahead, Doncaster '35: A Manifesto for a Winning City, at our 2024 business conference.

“Developed in close collaboration with our members, this document envisages a future in which Doncaster is seen — both within and without — as a place that is vibrant, dynamic and at the bleeding edge of developing trends.

"To get us to this point, the manifesto is frank about the challenges that we currently face, whilst also outlining the exciting opportunities before us and the practical steps that need to be taken for Doncaster to unlock its full potential.

“From the Chamber’s perspective, we will be rolling up our sleeves in 2025. Among other things, we will be: mobilising businesses behind “Keep Doncaster Tidy” volunteering days; thinking about how we can use our platform to help employers reach those who are further removed from the labour market; launching a transport forum; and exploring new avenues for increased collaboration between the private and public sectors.

“If we can achieve all of this and, alongside our Team Doncaster partners, continue to build upon the successes of recent years, then I am confident that the decade ahead will be just as prosperous, exciting and rewarding as the last one.”

Focussed on four key themes for the future — City Centre, Transport, Workforce and Strategic Partnerships & Institutions — Doncaster ’35: A Manifesto for a Winning City is available to read here https://www.doncaster-chamber.co.uk/doncaster2035/.