Doncaster Chamber achieves landmark, welcoming three new patrons at once

For context, Chamber membership is tiered into bronze, silver and gold levels. Depending on which of these packages a business chooses, they will be entitled to different benefits. Among other things, they will get complimentary tickets to events, one2one business support, access to HR and legal services, and various networking opportunities.

Patronage is a way for members to take their relationship with the Chamber even further, by making a commitment to work together more closely. Patrons are identified as key anchor businesses and employers within the Doncaster borough and the current list involves some of the biggest names in our region (including Carlton Forest Group, Doncaster College, Polypipe, St. Leger Homes and, most recently, SYNETIQ).

Joining this illustrious company, Eland Cables, LNER and ORB Recruitment have now become patrons as well.

Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber

Speaking about this news, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “It is an honour to welcome all three of these prominent businesses as our latest patrons. The fact that we have managed to attract such reputable and influential companies all at once is a ringing endorsement for the Chamber and shows that our work is clearly valued by the business community we represent.

“We already have strong ties with each of these firms and have accomplished much together, so it’s exciting to think about what the future now holds.”

Echoing these sentiments, Stewart Olsen, Group CEO of ORB Recruitment, said: “We already have really strong links with Doncaster Chamber who do a fantastic job to support business in this city and encourage economic growth and prosperity for all residents. As a company we take great pride in contributing to the local economy, employing people from this area and working hard to provide recruitment services to organisations in South Yorkshire and across the UK.

“By becoming patrons of Doncaster Chamber, we can build on this relationship even further and it’s a real privilege and exciting for our team to be involved in this way moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Jean- Sébastien Pelland, Director of Eland Cables, said: “We’re a global supplier and a local employer – our people, and the communities in which we operate, are core to who we are. Becoming a Patron is an opportunity to help positively shape that environment, share our insights, and work with other local businesses.”

Finally, Christopher Stuart, Commercial Development Manager for LNER, said: “We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with the business community and the city that we currently support. This opportunity is a privilege and we are excited to further develop our association and continually support the excellent work of the Chamber.”