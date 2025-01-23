Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson visits Freightliner’s training academy
Speaking after the visit, Ms Jameson said: “I joined staff from Freightliner at their Doncaster Training Academy, based in the Frenchgate Centre, to hear more about Freightliner and the rail freight sector, and how expanding this industry can support the Government’s mission for economic growth and the creation of Great British Railways.
"Doncaster is a critical hub for rail freight and I look forward to further engagement with the sector.”
A spokesman for Freightliner said: “We had the pleasure of welcoming Sally Jameson MP to our Doncaster Training Academy last week.
“We talked about what needs to be in place to ensure the forthcoming reform of the railways and the creation of Great British Railways (GBR) acts as a true springboard for rail freight growth—delivering even greater economic and environmental benefits, and helping to realise Labour's missions.”
They continued: "We highlighted the importance of ensuring that the legislation to create GBR safeguards and promotes private sector investment—critical to unlocking innovation, efficiency, and delivering long-term growth.”
“No visit to the academy is complete without a go on our Class 66 cab simulator! Sally handled every challenge we threw her way—horses on the track, wandering farmyard animals, and some truly awful weather conditions—with impressive skill.”
