Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson says the closure of Wabtec is a "continuation of sad news at the site"

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson has spoken out about today’s announcement of the closure of Wabtec, saying it is a "continuation of sad news at the site".

She told the Free Press: “It is a huge disappointment to hear that Wabtec are consulting on their future in Doncaster as they look at consolidating their operations.

"This is a continuation of sad news at the site following voluntary redundancies in 2020.

“I am in contact with Unite the Union and will offer my full support to constituents affected.”

Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson.

She coninuted: “I hope that a solution can be found so that the local workforce can be protected and their presence in Doncaster can continue.

"I welcome the work the council are doing supporting the company’s leadership with suitable site options in the city and I will assist with this in any way I can.”

*Staff at Wabtec heard of the news this morning which could affect 300 jobs.

