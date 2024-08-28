Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster care home requires improvement following a visit by the Care Quality Commission.

Manor View Care Home on Manor Road in Hatfield is run by Laso Health Care Ltd and was assessed earlier this year with the report published on August 23.

Manor View is a care home providing personal and nursing care. The service can support up to 49 people across two buildings on the same site, Manor View and Church View. At the time of this assessment, there were 31 people living at the service and both Manor View and Church View were visited as part of the assessment, which started on June 25 and ended on July 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors looked at all the quality statements under the key questions, Safe and Well-led. They found two breaches of regulation relating to the governance of the service and staffing.

Doncaster care home requires improvement following a visit by the Care Quality Commission.

A spokesman said: “We spoke with 11 people and five relatives. People and their relatives felt they received safe care.

"People told us they had access to necessary equipment, such as hoists and slings to help them transfer safely. One relative said, "The whole set up here is about good care and safety. If [relative] wasn’t safe I would move her".

“One person said, "Yes, it is safe, and we are looked after but it is boring here".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People told us they would speak with care staff if they had any safety concerns. People and relatives told us they didn’t know who the registered manager was.

"People had access to healthcare services and staff followed their advice to ensure care was delivered in line with people's needs. Most people told us they were not involved in their daily care and only two relatives said they were involved in care planning arrangements. People and relatives told us the home was clean.

"People told us they received their medicines safely, but nobody knew what medication had been prescribed or why they were taking it. One person said, "My medicines get given [to me], but I have no idea what they are”.

People and relatives told us they were not directly involved in the running of the home. People and relatives told us they were invited to resident and relative meetings which happened about twice a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they felt nothing changed as a result of them and told us it was more direct about what was going to happen rather than feeling included in changes. One relative said, "The meetings are really just giving out information nothing happens".

"There had been a paper survey for feedback this year and the returns were placed in a box at reception. People were aware that a new manager had been in post a few months but there had been no introductory meeting and not many people and relatives we spoke with knew who they were. One relative said, "The new manager has cancelled her “meet and greet” again so I do not really know her.”

We have contacted the care home for a response.