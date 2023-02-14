Doncaster care home celebrates impressive CQC rating after moving from 'requires improvement' to 'good'

The team at Rowena House care home, in Conisbrough, have embraced the celebrations, following the positive news on their recent CQC inspection.

The team at the Conisbrough care home were overjoyed to receive their improved rating, which saw the service improve from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’ in all key areas, following their most recent inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The home provides a range of services to up to 40 residents, including residential care, dementia care and short-stay care.Julie Watson, Acting Home Manager, and her wider team have worked exceptionally hard to put robust processes in place to further improve the service, and are delighted to see the hard work reflected in their new official rating.

Care home staff are celebrating the news

Julie said: "We have all worked so hard over the last few years at Rowena House, and we are thrilled to have achieved a positive Good rating in all key areas. I believe that resident, relative and team involvement in the daily operations has really contributed to our success.

"I am thrilled to have led the team through change, and now we are proud to share our success within the home, the community and our health care professionals."

Detailed in the report, inspectors said: "People told us that they felt safe and well looked after. A relative said, "[Person] is happy and well cared for. I know how to raise a concern or complaint. I feel confident that I would be listened to and appropriate actions would be taken."