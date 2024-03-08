Doncaster car retailer wins prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, on Wheatley Hall Road, was awarded the prestigious ‘Business Fleet Sales Team of the Year’ 2023 accolade at Volvo Car UK’s Volvo Champions Awards.

The team received the award for consistently surpassing all fleet sale targets, with Riverside Volvo Doncaster’s team of experts also being applauded for their interactions and service to fleet customers and leasing partners.

The team was also recognised for their ‘outstanding’ customer service and satisfaction for all customers which has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation despite a turbulent economic period.

The Riverside Volvo Doncaster team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across the United Kingdom, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates.

Mark Denton, Managing Director at Riverside Volvo Doncaster, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded ‘Business Fleet Sales Team of the Year’ by Volvo Car UK.

“This award is a true testament to the dedication of our expert team here at Riverside Doncaster, who work to provide a helpful and friendly experience for each and every customer.