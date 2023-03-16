Bake Battle and Roll on Wood Street was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 490 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 336 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality and a four out of five rating means hygiene standards are good.