Doncaster cafe handed new food hygiene rating

A Doncaster restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:04 GMT

Bake Battle and Roll on Wood Street was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 490 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 336 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality and a four out of five rating means hygiene standards are good.

The cafe was rated a four
