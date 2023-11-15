Doncaster cafe given a three food hygiene rating meaning it is generally satisfactory
A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nai's cafe at Denaby Market, School Walk, Denaby Main, was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
A score of three is classd as the bare minimum and means it is generally satisfactory, improvements are still recommended but not needed so urgently.
Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 342 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.