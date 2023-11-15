News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster cafe given a three food hygiene rating meaning it is generally satisfactory

A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 09:59 GMT
Nai's cafe at Denaby Market, School Walk, Denaby Main, was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A score of three is classd as the bare minimum and means it is generally satisfactory, improvements are still recommended but not needed so urgently.

Of Doncaster's 512 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 342 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

