Doncaster cafe given a three food hygiene rating meaning it is generally satisfactory

A Doncaster cafe has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Nai's cafe at Denaby Market, School Walk, Denaby Main, was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A score of three is classd as the bare minimum and means it is generally satisfactory, improvements are still recommended but not needed so urgently.