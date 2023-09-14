News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster cafe given a one out of five food hygiene rating meaning there are many breaches of regulations and codes of best practice

A Doncaster cafe has been given a one out of five food hygiene rating meaning there are many breaches of regulations and codes of best practice, and major improvement is necessary
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Rosie's Tea Shoppe, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at High Street, Mexborough, was given the score after assessment on August 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 503 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 339 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

