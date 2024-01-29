Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hearing at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court in November 2023 found the owners of Kian Halal Meat, Copley Road guilty of a string of dangerous oversights.

A visit to the butcher’s shop in August 2022, showed that the electrical meter had previously been removed from the shop premises. Rather than have this reinstalled professionally, the power supply to the shop was found to have been connected to an electrical supply from a residential property above. In doing so, the safety measures to the system had been bypassed.

In addition, electrical terminals were exposed throughout the premises. Cables were also not installed in suitable containment. Equipment throughout the premises was not in a safe condition.

A health and safety Prohibition Notice was served on the owner of the shop by the Inspector to prevent use of the electrical system until it had been made safe by a qualified person.

Representatives of the company failed to attend the hearing and it was heard in their absence. They were found guilty of four offences under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974,• Failing to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, the health safety and welfare of all employees.• Failing to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, that non-employees were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.• Failing to ensure that the electrical system was of such construction as to prevent, so far as is reasonably practicable, danger contrary to Regulation 4(1) of the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989.• Failing to make suitable means available for cutting off the supply of electrical energy to any electrical equipment; and the isolation of any electrical equipment contrary to Regulation 12(1) of the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989

Reza Meat Supplies Limited received a fine of £16,000, £1,879.75 costs and a £2,000 victim surcharge. A 28-day collection order was made.

Councillor Joe Blackham, Cabinet Member for Enforcement said: "Making sure our businesses are safe for the staff and public, is an important part of our Regulation and Enforcement Teams responsibilities. Tampering with electrical installations by anyone who is not an authorised, qualified, and competent electrician is extremely dangerous and can quite easily lead to serious injury or death which is reflected in the substantial penalty awarded by the court.”