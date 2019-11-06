Doncaster businesswoman is passionate about eco-friendly fashion

Rebecca in her shop.

Rebecca Ayden, aged 23 and from Old Campsall, opened her stall in the New Wool Market just two weeks ago.

She works with natural dyes to give old pieces of clothing a new life and a unique style whilst at the same time being environmentally friendly.

She said: “Using normal dyes costs the environment so much - it uses a lot of water and it is not sustainable.

The natural dyer scrunchies made from offcuts

“I use indigo, turmeric, and flowers to create my dye.

“I take old clothes and deconstruct them to make something new.”

One-piece Rebecca has in her shop is a wedding dress which has been turned into a party frock.

She sews all her designs in store but dyes at home as it can be a messy process.

The natural dyer clothes.

Rebecca said: “We can be making things in such a better way that doesn’t hurt the planet.

“Everything I do is made with old pieces, I re-use absolutely everything.”

She uses the offcuts of materials to make other products so that she is not wasteful - she makes hair scrunchies, pillowcases and seasonal decorations.

She plans to make Christmas tree baubles from scraps this festive season.

The natural dyer dress.

“People often don’t know that what I do is sustainable - I want my work to be aesthetically pleasing as well as eco - friendly,” she continued.

“I personally don’t buy fast fashion.

“I get all my clothes from charity shops and have done for quite a long time.”

Rebecca studied fashion at Kingston University in London but wanted to come back home to Doncaster to set up her business.

The Natural Dyer shop also stocks handmade glass art from Silver Moon Glass and handmade jewellery from JAF designs.

The shop currently has a selection of women’s wear, including party dresses, jumpers and occasion wear which are all naturally dyed.

She also stocks scarves and bags and plans to expand her collection as her business grows in the future.

