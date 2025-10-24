Doncaster businessman is named as one of UK's top 12 AI bosses

A Doncaster businessman has been ranked as one of the best AI bosses and leaders in the UK at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Mark Taylor, founder and CEO of Doncaster-based Automated Analytics has been ranked 12th in the inaugural A100 Awards, recognising leaders of AI in the UK.

Organised by Digital Leader, these new awards recognise the people and organisations leading the way in responsible, impactful and innovative AI across the UK.

Since founding Automated Analytics in 2013, Mr Taylor has led the company from a promising local start-up headquartered in Doncaster to a global industry leader in AI-driven business intelligence and automation.

Under his direction, the company has developed proprietary cutting-edge tools that empower organisations including Centrica, Dyno-Rod and Hamptons Estate Agents to make data-informed decisions faster, more efficiently, and with greater precision.

“It’s an incredible honour to be named as a leader in AI,” said Mr Taylor.

“This recognition reflects not just my work, but the collective dedication and innovation of the entire Automated Analytics team.

"Together, we’re shaping the future of intelligent automation and helping businesses on our doorstep and beyond harness the power of this frontier technology.”

Daniel Fell MBE, CEO, Doncaster Chamber of Commerce said, “This recognition for Mark as one of UK’s foremost AI pioneers is richly deserved.

"Mark has played a catalytic role when it comes to galvanising AI-related activities and strategies in South Yorkshire.

"As well as being an ambassador for the rapid adoption of the technology, he has also been a champion of efficacy and responsibility.

"Similarly, as well as being an excellent front-person for his fast-growing business, Automated Analytics, Mark has become one of Doncaster’s biggest advocates, regularly pitching Doncaster to businesses and government alike as a centre of excellence for AI and as a great place to do business.”

Lord Kulveer Ranger of Northwood, Non-Executive Director of Automated Analytics said: “I was delighted that Mark was recognised as part of the inaugural UK AI 100.

"This moment brought together UK pioneers and innovators from across the nation, all of whom have a deep passion and commitment to developing and delivering not just technology but new advancements and services that utilise artificial intelligence.

"Mark epitomises this spirit of tech entrepreneurship while also pursuing his passion for building a tech community in Doncaster. Well done to him and the Automated Analytics team.”

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “I am delighted to hear that Mark has been included in the AI100 list for 2025.

"This is fantastic representation for Doncaster and showcases evidence of the entrepreneurial spirit that rides through our city.

"This nomination is also testament to the growth of Automated Analytics – a local business that we are proud to be working in partnership with as Doncaster continues to grow its digital and tech sector.

"We are delighted that Automated Analytics have agreed to be the leading name to be based in our upcoming and exciting Gateway One – and we look forward to working with Mark and his team on this project.

"A massive congratulations to Mark again for his nomination and of course his unwavering commitment to Doncaster at both a local and national level. The potential for AI is unlimited and we are delighted to be working closely for the benefit of Doncaster.”