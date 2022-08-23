Doncaster business Tunstall Healthcare invests in the leaders of the future

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of ‘Tunstall Academy’, the online courses have been developed by Training Accreditation Programme (TAP) and CIPD accredited trainers.

The courses aim to strengthen the knowledge and expertise of professionals in a range of areas related to health and care technology. The first courses available focus on telehealth and are an Introduction to Telehealth and How to use ICP Triagemanager.

A range of other courses relate to the remote management of specific long term conditions including COPD, heart failure and diabetes.

Social worker visiting an elderly woman. Credit: Tunstall Healthcare

A Telecare Assessor course will be available soon, which will be followed by a number of other telecare-focused courses.

CPD courses enable professionals to stay up to date with current and best practice in their chosen field, enhancing their skills and effectiveness in the workplace.

Tunstall also offers a number of non-CPD accredited courses which can be delivered online or in person, designed to upskill people working in monitoring centres and group living environments as well as those delivering telecare and telehealth services.

Andy Hart, Head of Technical Delivery and Support at Tunstall Healthcare

All courses are designed for a range of learners, from beginners to advanced professionals, and can be configured to develop skill sets for particular job roles, as well as achieving broader personal and organisational objectives, such as meeting TEC Services Association standards and enhancing customer experiences.

Andy Hart, Head of Technical Delivery and Support at Tunstall Healthcare in Doncaster, said: “People are the greatest asset of any organisation, and at Tunstall we have a responsibility to drive change across the sector as a whole.

"We are committed to educating and upskilling the next generation of professionals in the use of telecare and telehealth technology to modernise our health, housing and social care systems.

To find out more please visit www.tunstall.co.uk/training-services

“Technology enabled care solutions (TECS) support individuals to live independently for longer and alleviate pressures on care and health services. It’s crucial that professionals are aware of the benefits of technology within service provision so that it can be deployed effectively, and education plays a key role in achieving this.”

The training courses will enable organisations to increase their staff’s level of understanding about the benefits of technology, such as telecare, measure and unify standards, reinforce organisational aims, increase motivation, and identify staff requiring further support.

The training is delivered flexibly to suit the needs of the participants, using a variety of methods including face to face, online video and e-learning.

Gavin Bashar, UK managing director at Tunstall Healthcare, added: “The role of technology in adult social care has been radically reshaped over the past couple of years, leading to 63% of directors in adult social care reporting that their local authorities are implementing positive investment strategies in digital and technology1.

“We must therefore work to upskill staff members in these sectors to improve care service delivery, facilitate collaboration, and build a bigger and better workforce post-Covid. Our specialist training team works closely with participants to help them get the most out of technology for their own organisations and the people they support, and ensure they are ready to make the most of a more digital future as we transition to a fully digital communications network.”

Tunstall Academy brings together a range of initiatives designed to raise awareness of the value and potential of technology across the health, housing, and social care landscape, and to increase the benefits to users, carers, professionals and providers.