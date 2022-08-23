Doncaster business Tunstall Healthcare invests in the leaders of the future
Global market leading health and care technology company, Tunstall Healthcare is investing in the next generation of health, housing and social care professionals with the launch of a new range of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited courses.
Part of ‘Tunstall Academy’, the online courses have been developed by Training Accreditation Programme (TAP) and CIPD accredited trainers.
The courses aim to strengthen the knowledge and expertise of professionals in a range of areas related to health and care technology. The first courses available focus on telehealth and are an Introduction to Telehealth and How to use ICP Triagemanager.
A range of other courses relate to the remote management of specific long term conditions including COPD, heart failure and diabetes.
A Telecare Assessor course will be available soon, which will be followed by a number of other telecare-focused courses.
CPD courses enable professionals to stay up to date with current and best practice in their chosen field, enhancing their skills and effectiveness in the workplace.
Tunstall also offers a number of non-CPD accredited courses which can be delivered online or in person, designed to upskill people working in monitoring centres and group living environments as well as those delivering telecare and telehealth services.
All courses are designed for a range of learners, from beginners to advanced professionals, and can be configured to develop skill sets for particular job roles, as well as achieving broader personal and organisational objectives, such as meeting TEC Services Association standards and enhancing customer experiences.
Andy Hart, Head of Technical Delivery and Support at Tunstall Healthcare in Doncaster, said: “People are the greatest asset of any organisation, and at Tunstall we have a responsibility to drive change across the sector as a whole.
"We are committed to educating and upskilling the next generation of professionals in the use of telecare and telehealth technology to modernise our health, housing and social care systems.
To find out more please visit www.tunstall.co.uk/training-services