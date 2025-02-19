Doncaster business supports Children’s Air Ambulance charity's patients and their families

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:02 BST

G2M Group based in Auckley has helped to spread joy to young patients who have been supported by the lifesaving missions of the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

G2M Group are a specialist residential investment group based in South Yorkshire and previously donated a range of gifts to the charity to share with any patients and their families who needed their support during the festive season.

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a charity changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care via the clinically designed helicopters, which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

The charity works alongside 11 NHS Clinical Partner Teams across the UK, including Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service, part of Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundations Trust.

Nichole Cawthorn, crew member for the Children’s Air Ambulance said: “We are extremely grateful for the generous donations G2M Group made to our charity over the festive season. They helped to bring joy to our patients and their families in their time of need.”

For more information on the charity, please visit: www.childrensairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.

