Doncaster Business Showcase 2024 provides an extra day for your company to shine

This popular annual event started as a small business-to-business exhibition predominantly supporting new-start businesses back in 2008 with less than 100 exhibition stands.

Today it is widely recognised as the largest business-to-business event of its kind in Yorkshire. The event has built on its original platform and Business Doncaster is proud to claim it as the one 'must attend' event in the regions business calendar.

Many businesses return year after year, as they see the value of building relationships and developing key relationships in order to grow and prosper.

It is always a very popular event and definitely one for the Yorkshire business calendar

The Doncaster Business Showcase attracts hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of visitors each year. For many businesses, it is the ultimate event to be seen networking at across Yorkshire!

If you are looking to present & promote your business, showcase your products & services to a wider audience, find new suppliers or simply connect with potential customers, partners, investors and other industry professionals – this event is definitely for you.

Stands are allocated on a first come first served basis, so we highly recommend allocating your budget now and booking your exhibition stand as soon as you can.

The 2024 Doncaster Business Showcase plans to be the biggest yet – with over 300 exhibition stands all located across the ground floor exhibition hall at Doncaster Racecourse

Heather Hamilton, Marketing Officer for Business Doncaster said: “This event has tripled in size since the early days in 2008. We have many happy repeat exhibitors and visitors that attend this event each year as they clearly see the value of being part of it.

“It is a well-organised business expo that certainly helps to increase brand awareness as well as build on relationships and local supply chain opportunities.”

It is always a very popular event and definitely one for the Yorkshire business calendar...with stand prices starting from £120 + vat, over 300 exhibition stands and in excess of 2,500 visitors on the day, can you afford to miss it?