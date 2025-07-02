Doncaster business set to close its doors after over four decades

A Doncaster business is set to close its doors at the end of this year after over four decades trading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayne’s Bridalwear, based on Thorne Road, opened in 1981 but has announced it will close on December 1, 2025. Its Lincoln store will continue to run.

A spokesman told the Free Press: “This decision has not been made lightly, and we want to express our heartfelt thanks to every bride, family member, and friend who walked through our doors — your support and trust have meant the world to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to reassure all our brides with current orders that all contracts will be fully honoured. Our team remains committed to delivering the same care and service you expect, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience as you prepare for your special day.

Jayne’s Bridalwear, based on Thorne Road, opened in 1981 but has announced it will close on December 1, 2025.

“While one chapter closes, another exciting one continues: our beautiful new store in Lincoln remains open and thriving!

“The Lincoln location offers a stunning setting, even more gown collections, and the same dedicated team to guide you through your bridal journey.

“Whether you’ve shopped with us before or are just beginning your search for the perfect dress, we’d love to welcome you in Lincoln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you, Doncaster — and here’s to the future with Lincoln.”

The closing down sale at the Doncaster store will start on July 17.

To get in touch with Jaynes Bridalwear visit www.jaynesbridalwear.co.uk phone 01302 365601 or at @jaynesbridalwearlincoln