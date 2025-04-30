Doncaster business raises vital funds to support lifesaving children’s charity.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mexborough Business Centre in South Yorkshire has raised vital funds to support the lifesaving missions of the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

The centre operates fully serviced offices to enable people to run their business without the headaches of managing a property.

The on-site team ensure that the office setup is flexible, quick and effective, taking care of everything such as furniture, IT, telephones, office keys, swipe cards and cleaning, as well as a mail handling facility. The facilities also include a hairdresser, beautician, hypnotherapist, dance school and keep fit.

Over the past few years, the Mexborough Business Centre has been selling books to raise vital funds to support the Children’s Air Ambulance and their lifesaving missions for critically ill babies and children across the UK.

The reception area filled a bookshelf with pre-loved and donated books of all genres to sell for 50p each to support the charity. They have now sold an impressive 4,000 books, donating £2,000 to the children’s charity.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity shown by everyone in the local community who has purchased one of the books and helped to raise a phenomenal amount for a worthy charity,” said Jude Rogers, Reception Manager at Mexborough Business Centre.

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a charity changing the face of paediatric and neonatal care through the high-speed transfer of critically ill babies and children – flying them from one hospital to another for specialist care via the clinically designed helicopters, which provide a flying intensive care unit for babies and children.

The charity works alongside 11 NHS Clinical Partner Teams across the UK, including Embrace Yorkshire & Humber Infant & Children’s Transport Service, part of Sheffield Children’s Hospital NHS Foundations Trust.

Cherry Crane, Community Fundraising Assistant for the charity said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Jude and everyone involved at the Mexborough Business Centre for raising an incredible amount to support our lifesaving missions for critically ill babies and children across the UK.”

“Every penny they have raised will help to keep hope alive for little lives and their families and we’re looking forward to working closely with them in the future,” she expressed.

For more information on the charity, please visit: www.childrensairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.