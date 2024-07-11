Doncaster business powers electric truck with self-generated renewable energy.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster-based ReFood, the UK’s leading food waste recycler, has taken delivery of its first plug-in collection vehicle.

The state-of-the-art Volvo FM Electric will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy generated on-site at the company’s site on Ings Road, demonstrating the company’s commitment to setting the standards in sustainability.

Designed to blend style, comfort, safety and performance, the FM is the latest addition to Volvo’s range of zero emission commercial vehicles. Powered by three electric motors directly attached to automated I-Shift transmission, the 666bhp tractor unit delivers 28,000Nm of torque and achieves a real-world range of more than 186 miles.

The new model has already been put to work collecting food waste from customer sites across South Yorkshire. Boasting zero tailpipe emissions and almost silent operation, managing director Philip Simpson says that the HGV is the perfect addition to ReFood’s growing fleet of ultramodern collection vehicles.

He comments: “The latest milestone in ongoing plans to decarbonise our national operations, we’re delighted to unveil our very first plug-in collection vehicle. Powered entirely by green electricity generated on-site at ReFood Doncaster, the new model demonstrates the potential of harnessing renewable energy to further reduce our transport emissions.

“Elsewhere across the business, we’ve already well on our way to transitioning our car fleet to BEVs and PHEVs, and we’ve installed smart EV chargers at each of our national sites. Investing in our first electric collection vehicle was the logical next step and one that has already delivered immediate results.

“Since taking delivery of the new unit, we’ve had hugely positive feedback from our customers. The FM Electric has had a big impact internally with our drivers too.”

Every year, ReFood collects 480,000 tonnes of food waste and recycles it via AD at its three state-of-the-art sites in Doncaster, Dagenham and Widnes. Methane recovered during the process is captured and either harnessed to generate clean, green, renewable energy, which (alongside being used to power its sites, adjacent businesses and charge the company’s fleet of electric vehicles) is exported to the national grid, or upgraded and exported as renewable natural gas.

To find out more about ReFood, or its pioneering food waste recycling services, visit www.refood.co.uk.