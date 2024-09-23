Doncaster business park now 70 per cent sold/let

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of more than 56,000 sq ft of industrial space has been snapped up at Doncaster’s Platinum and Jubilee Park, highlighting the demand for occupier space in the region.

Platinum Park and Jubilee Park are neighbouring schemes, built by nationally-renowned developer Priority Space in partnership with HG Sites, and were named in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne and Doncaster being granted city status.

Interest in the high-spec units has been high with 70 per cent of the units now under offer, let or sold, leaving just four units available to buy or to let immediately at Platinum Park from 1,750 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft, and one remaining unit at Jubilee Park, Unit A, which is approximately 29,790 sq ft.

This follows the successful lettings and subsequent investment sales of Unit B and C, which are each approximately 13,000 and 16,000 sq ft respectively.

Doncaster’s Jubilee Park.

Established occupiers attracted to the business parks include Rescue 2 Ltd, Skanwear, Jones Electrical, Dynamic CCTV and Assured Group.

Kitty Hendrick, surveyor in the Knight Frank Sheffield office, who are marketing both sites, said: “These two business parks are satisfying the growing demand for high quality new small to mid-box units in the region. A range of sizes are available from 1,750-29,790 sq ft so there is a unit for everyone, from small SMEs and local businesses requiring a starter unit, up to regional and national companies looking for an additional site or looking to relocate their headquarters to the region.

“They have been received well in the market with good interest in the remaining units. The fact that 70% of these units are now under offer, let or sold is testament to the quality of the development and its good location just a 10-minute drive from Junction 3 of the M18 Motorway.

The units appeal to a range of businesses and are available For Sale or To Let, meaning there are options for occupiers and investors alike.”

Cllr Glyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Business at City of Doncaster Council said 'I’m delighted to see both Doncaster-based companies and inward investors moving into these high spec commercial developments. The units are available for sale or let and are exactly what is required in Doncaster at this present time.

“There is a great deal of confidence in our economy and Business Doncaster continues to work closely with the agents and developers to promote the remaining space available.”

Jubilee and Platinum Park stand adjacent to the fully-occupied Avro Park, completed by Priority Space in 2019, and now home to a mix of industrial and distribution businesses.