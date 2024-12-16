Doncaster business community pulls together to donate over 800 Christmas gifts to Salvation Army present appeal

The kind-hearted and generous nature of Doncaster’s business community was on full display last week, at a charity event convened by the local Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Handelsbanken.

Taking place against the scenic backdrop of Doncaster Minster, this uplifting gathering saw companies from all over the city donating gifts to the Salvation Army’s Christmas present appeal.

The goal was to spread as much joy as possible by making sure that less fortunate children — who would otherwise not be receiving a gift this December — have something to unwrap beneath their tree on Christmas morning.

Over the past couple of months, both Doncaster Chamber and Handelsbanken (alongside some other partner businesses like Automated Analytics, Flourish, Polypipe Building Products, Woodland Group and Xeinadin) have been acting as collection points for these gifts, which were in turn pooled together for one big donation at the Minster networking event on Wednesday December 4.

Fabian Braithwaite, President of Doncaster Chamber, Ros Jones CBE, Mayor of Doncaster, and Dan Fell, Chief Exec of Doncaster Chamber.

Here, attendees were also able to enjoy festive bites, courtesy of the Chef’s Counter, as well as refreshments from Espresso Repair Limited, all while the Salvation Army’s resident brass band supplied cheerful musical accompaniment.

In total, the local business community donated over 800 presents to the Salvation Army’s appeal. Not to mention, all proceeds from the event itself (£1,210 raised via ticket and raffle sales) will be going towards the very same, worthy cause.

Reflecting upon the evening and the generosity of those firms who gave so kindly, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “It’s heartening to see that, even in these tough times, we can still count on the philanthropic spirit and generosity of our local business community. We know that the private sector can be a real force for good in Doncaster and nights like these only confirm that belief.

“Whether it takes the form of ambitious CSR activity, compassionate fundraising, or simply giving up the time in their busy lives to support a good cause; there are many examples of businesspeople from across our city going above and beyond. 9 times out of 10 this is done discreetly and without any fanfare, yet they still continue to do it again and again; such is their dedication to Doncaster and its people.

“While we do indeed see examples of this inspiring behaviour each and every day at the Chamber, the way that our members have rallied behind this Salvation Army present appeal is especially touching, and I’d like to thank them all for their incredible kindness. The thought of a child waking up on Christmas morning without a gift to unwrap is utterly heart-wrenching and so we are proud to see the business community lining up to make a real difference here.”

Andrew Kerley, Branch Manager for Handelsbanken Doncaster Branch, added: "Handelsbanken is proud to be part of the Doncaster business community, and we're delighted to give our support to the efforts of both the local Chamber and the Salvation Army to spread some Christmas cheer. It is times like this that show that fundamentally, we are all neighbours, and when we work together, we can achieve something really special. "

Meanwhile, Jim Duff, Church Leader at The Salvation Army in Doncaster, said: “The Salvation Army in Doncaster continues to be committed to supporting local families. Christmastime can be particularly challenging. We are pleased to be able to offer support through our toy appeal. This year we anticipate supporting over 1,200 children. We could not do this without the support of the local community. We are very grateful to be able work with, and be supported by, a number of local agencies including the chamber of commerce.”