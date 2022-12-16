Doncaster business bosses go ice skating and play badminton at networking event

More than 30 businesses in Doncaster gathered at the Doncaster Dome’s newly refurbished function suite to network and have a go at ice skating, badminton or try out the latest boditrax body scanning equipment.

The event, organised by Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, saw members enjoy making new connections and trying out a fun activity.

Steve Parker, Group Commercial Manager at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, who manage the Dome said: “It was fantastic to unveil our new look function rooms with so many businesses and our thanks go to the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce for arranging the event.

Doncaster Dome hosted a number of businesses at the event.

“Our new look space is perfect for any business meeting, get together and for social events from weddings to birthdays.

“We’re already taking booking for birthday parties and weddings and are really looking forward to welcoming people back to the Dome for their special event.”

With free parking, the function suite is easily accessible with a range of catering options available.

The events team will help to ensure that the event is tailored to each client’s needs with a range of food and drinks packages available.

“There are so many different reasons for people to get together in family or friendship groups and me and the team are here to support them to make sure that they get the perfect event for them.

“We are inviting people to come along and see the space and have a chat to us about their event needs. There is a booking form on our website and our team will take it from there,” added Steve.

The new look function suites can hold events for up to 160 people. For larger gatherings the Dome has the main hall that can be set up and dressed for functions.

Vicki Brooks, Events Executive at Doncaster Chamber, said: “We were delighted to have our event take place in the Dome’s revamped function suite. The session was really enjoyable and feedback from our members was great.

“It’s a terrific venue, ideal for networking events like ours. Directly adjacent to a bar, and situate right next to all of the leisure centre’s other facilities, it’s got a fantastic atmosphere and is just the right size. “