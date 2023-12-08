Doncaster Business Awards 2023: All of this year's winners revealed at glitzy bash

The city's best and brightest firms and employees have been recognised at this year’s Doncaster Business Awards.

Against a backdrop of glitz and glamour, the brightest stars from the city’s business community were championed at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Organised by the local Chamber of Commerce, the 25th annual Doncaster Business Awards took place at Doncaster Racecourse and were dedicated to honouring the achievements of exceptional firms, as well as enterprising individuals, from across the borough.

Year after year, this black-tie event proves to be a consistent highlight in the calendar and 2023’s iteration was no exception, with a collection of outstanding nominees making up the shortlist for 17 diverse categories.

The winners of the 2023 Doncaster Business Awards have been revealed.

Indeed, there were accolades for standout SMEs, major corporations, inspiring apprentices, caring charities, promising start-ups, exemplary education providers, intrepid entrepreneurs and more; allowing the ceremony to really do justice to the business community here in Doncaster.

All of the finalists underwent a rigorous judging process — which saw them being scored by expert panels and being interviewed by their peers— to ensure that the most deserving recipients were selected for each trophy.

These worthy winners were then announced at the event itself, with their achievements being celebrated in front of a live audience of 900 fellow businesspeople.

As per tradition, there was also a special lifetime achievement prize, which was awarded to Paul Stockhill, founder and managing director of precision-engineering company Agemaspark.

Speaking about the honour, Chamber President, Andy Morley, said: “It was a privilege to present this trophy to Paul, who has done so much for Doncaster, its economy and communities.

“While growing his business, which was founded back in 2002, he has helped to drive forward innovation in the manufacturing industry by embracing new technologies and really thinking outside the box.

"In the process, he has supplied parts for use in aviation, medicine, robotics and oil drilling, with Agemaspark’s global clients spanning both sectors and continents. They even have interstellar components that can be found in places like Mars and the International Space Station.

“Of course, Paul’s open-minded thinking is not only evident in his use of cutting-edge technology but also in the way that he nurtures the next-generation of talent.

"Indeed, he has mentored dozens of apprentices over the years, sits on various skills and education- related boards, and was instrumental in getting Doncaster’s first UTC off the ground.

“For all of this and more, Paul has been showered with accolades and praise throughout his distinguished career and we are pleased to recognise this with our 2023 Lifetime Achievement award.”

In addition to the actual trophy presentations, guests at the 2023 Doncaster Business Awards were also treated to live entertainment – in the form of musical performances from a professional violinist and a 10-piece band - a delicious three-course meal, and a charity auction.

The proceeds from the latter – which were raised via bids for assorted luxury items, desirable memorabilia and exotic getaways – will be donated to a pair of organisations that were personally selected by the Chamber’s President, Andy Morley.

For 2023, the specialist education provider Harrison College and homelessness charity Doncaster Housing for Young People were both identified as the evening’s good causes.

More information about how much money was raised from the auction will be revealed in the near future.

Reflecting on the evening as a whole, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “It’s hard to believe that our Business Awards have been going strong for 25 years now and Doncaster has certainly come a long way in that space of time.

“Last night was an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made since that inaugural ceremony in 1998, to recap the biggest highlights from the past quarter century and, of course, to shine a spotlight on our city’s best and brightest.

“Speaking of which, it was a real honour to be in the presence of such remarkable businesses last night, all of whom exemplify the uniquely tenacious, determined and forward-thinking spirit of Doncaster.

"It’s always difficult to single out just a handful of winners — especially with all of the impressive finalists that put themselves forward, of whom there was a record amount in 2023 — but I believe that our judges have picked some truly fantastic organisations and entrepreneurs this year.

“When I look at those who were recognised last night, I am reminded just how extraordinary our local business community is and how they are constantly driving forward growth and taking us to new heights.

"With incredible business people like these right at our doorstep, I know that the future for Doncaster is truly bright and cannot wait to see where they take us next.

“With that said, I would like to thank everyone who made this inspiring evening possible, from our hosts at Doncaster Racecourse right through to our amazing roster of finalists, our generous sponsors and, of course, the fantastic team I am privileged to lead at the Chamber.”

The sponsors, finalists, runners-up and winners for The 2023 Doncaster Business Awards are all listed below.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Twenty Four IT Services

o Paul Stockhill, Managing Director of Agemaspark – Winner

People’s Choice Award – Presented by The 2023 Doncaster Business Awards Headline Sponsor, Yorkshire Wildlife Park

o Wilson and Cooper Independent Funeral Directors – Winner

Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by Doncaster College

o St Leger Homes (Jack Aston) - Winner

o Rebecca Dickenson Hair, Body and Soul (Annie Beckett) – Runner-Up

o Active Fusion ( Dawid Paskernak)

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Jason Mitchell)

o Metro Secure24 (Maisy Matheson)

o Wabtec (Harvey Wood)

Campaign of the Year – Sponsored by Harrison College

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - Winner

o The Sleep Charity – Runner-Up

o Active Fusion

o Eco Power Recruitment

o Footballerz Ltd

o Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

Customer Service of the Year – Sponsored by Dolphin ICT

o Berjen Ltd – Winner

o PAB Languages – Runner-Up

o Connectus Business Solutions Ltd

o Footballerz Ltd

o Memoria

o Premier Partnership

Local Impact of the Year – Sponsored by LNER

o Today Publications - Winner

o Enviro Electronics Ltd – Runner-Up

o Ametek Land

o Footballerz Ltd

o Keepmoat

o One Call

Partnership of the Year – Sponsored by First Bus

o Harrison College - Winner

o darts – Runner-Up

o Automated Analytics

o Connectus Business Solutions Ltd

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o Energise Energy

Innovator of the Year – Sponsored by SYNETIQ

o Virtual Reality Machine Training - Winner

o Automated Analytics – Runner-Up

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o DSOC

o Premier Partnership

o The Sleep Charity

Employer of the Year – Sponsored by One Call Insurance

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - Winner

o St Leger Homes – Runner-Up

o 512 Doncaster Ltd

o Aalberts IPS

o Eco Power Recruitment

o PAB Languages

Green Business of the Year – Sponsored by The University of Sheffield

o Highland Carbon - Winner

o S2S Group – Runner-Up

o Energise Energy

o Enviro Electronics Ltd

o Memoria

Education Provider of the Year – Sponsored by Fastline Services

o Pro Aspire Rail and Construction Training - Winner

o DN Colleges Group – Runner-Up

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

o Doncaster UTC

o Harrison College

o Swimstars and Dolphins

Charity of the Year – Sponsored by Keepmoat

o Active Fusion - Winner

o The Sleep Charity – Runner-Up

o Caged Steel

o Changing Lives

o Club Doncaster Foundation

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

New Business of the Year – Sponsored by Launchpad

o Wilson and Cooper Independent Funeral Directors - Winner

o Southwell Kelly Recruitment – Runner-Up

o Eco Power Recruitment

o Jiggle Staffing

o Level Up Training

o Stride Yorkshire

Self-Employed Person of the Year – Sponsored by Discover Financials

o Rebecca Dickenson Hair - Winner

o Philippa Pears Photography – Runner-Up

o Be More LnD

o Level Up Training

o Rob Campbell Weddings

o Shalom Holistic

Small Business of the Year – Sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

o Harrison College - Winner

o DSOC – Runner-Up

o 512 Doncaster Ltd

o Fastline Services

o Feast

o PAB Languages

Medium Business of the Year – Sponsored by ORB Recruitment

o Kustom Design Printing - Winner

o SAS Rope & Rail – Runner-Up

o Flourish

Large Business of the Year – Sponsored by Carlton Forest Group

o Keepmoat - Winner

o Woodland Group – Runner-Up

o Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust