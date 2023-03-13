Doncaster brows and beauty specialiast shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Kelly said: ‘’I’m so excited to be representing Doncaster, my private home salon in Scawsby is a space i’m extremely proud of with clients travelling from Barnsley, Wakefield and York to see me.

"I specialise in brows and placed 25th in the UK in this category last year so be shortlisted again is amazing and to place again this year would be a dream come true.’’

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the industry in an aim to support businesses and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media.

Kelly Dishot, owner of Kelly Rebecca Brows & Beauty

Introducing district and regional rounds, finalists will compete locally before heading to the national Grand Final Red Carpet Event held in Birmingham.