Doncaster brows and beauty specialiast shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards
Kelly Dishot, owner of Kelly Rebecca Brows & Beauty - the Doncaster based beauty business – is proud to announce that she has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the ‘Best for Brows’ category.
Kelly said: ‘’I’m so excited to be representing Doncaster, my private home salon in Scawsby is a space i’m extremely proud of with clients travelling from Barnsley, Wakefield and York to see me.
"I specialise in brows and placed 25th in the UK in this category last year so be shortlisted again is amazing and to place again this year would be a dream come true.’’
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the industry in an aim to support businesses and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media.
Introducing district and regional rounds, finalists will compete locally before heading to the national Grand Final Red Carpet Event held in Birmingham.
The event will be hosted by celebrities Jake Quickenden and Duncan James in April.