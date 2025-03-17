Doncaster branch of WHSmith to close as Post Office seeks new home

The Doncaster branch of WHSmith is set to close its doors later this year in the latest blow for the city’s shopping scene.

The outlet inside the Frenchgate centre, which has been open since the mall opened in 1968, will shut in May.

A WHSmith spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Doncaster will be closing in May.

"It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

"We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Doncaster and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us.

"We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The operator for Doncaster Post Office has resigned as WHSmith has made the difficult decision to close the store where the branch is based.

“The vacancy has been advertised and we have received interest which we are progressing with.”

Earlier this year, the High Street news, books and stationery giant announced it would be closing stores as it looked to refocus its business on railway stations and airports.

WHSmith has said its High Street stores, which employ around 5,000 people, remain a "profitable and cash-generative part of the group", and it is exploring various options.

The first of WHSmith's 500 stores opened more than 230 years ago, operating as a news vendor. It has since grown into a major High Street and travel retailer.

Revenue from WH Smith's High Street stores dropped by £17m in 2024 compared with the year before. However, profits remained the same after the business closed 14 of its stores last year.

The Doncaster Post Office was given a reprieve in 2022 after WHSmith changed its mind over a potential shutdown.

The branch was due to close after WHSmith said it had ‘resigned’ from its hosting role.

But the decision has reversed and the branch stayed open.

The closure of WH Smith is the latest in a long line of blows to Doncaster’s city centre shopping scene.

High Street giant Debenhams closed its branch in the Frenchgate centre, while big name retailers such as Woolworths and British Home Stores have also dispappeared in recent years.

Wilko also closed after the chain collapsed and Marks and Spencer is to close its city centre store to move to an out of town retail park this summer.

The Post Office branch was opened in September 2017 after the closure of the historic Priory Place Post Office which had served as Doncaster’s main office for a number of decades.

The Grade II listed Priory Place building which formerly housed Doncaster’s Post Office was built in 1885 by local builder Frederick Masters and is also thought to be built on top of the last resting place of a Scottish king who ruled more than 700 years ago.

Historians and archaeologists believe one time King of the Scots Edward Balliol could have his last resting place beneath the distinctive red brick building.

Balliol, who ruled north of the border from 1332-36, died in Doncaster in 1367.