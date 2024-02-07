Doncaster becomes one of first places in UK to get ultra high speed broadband

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gig2 from Virgin Media is the operator’s latest broadband speed upgrade which the firm says will revolutionise in-home connectivity and help to power future technologies from AI to immersive and cloud gaming.

Gig2 uses XGS-PON technology across a full fibre network thanks to Virgin Media O2’s partnership with nexfibre. This technology has the capability to support 10Gbps speeds in future.

Virgin Media O2 is also introducing symmetrical download and upload speeds on its full fibre footprint across all product tiers - the first major UK provider to offer this as an optional add-on.

Virgin Media has been rolling out its service in Doncaster.

Doncaster has become one of the first places in the UK to benefit from a 2Gbps broadband service as Virgin Media switches on its Gig2 product for thousands of homes in the city which will also provide symmetrical download and upload speeds.

Those that sign up or upgrade to Gig2 will receive Virgin Media’s Hub 5x router - its first to support XGS-PON technology. The Hub 5x is Virgin Media’s most energy efficient router to date, made from 100% recycled plastic, and will help to boost in-home WiFi performance by supporting WiFi 6 devices.

Gig2 is available for £84 per month with the option to add symmetrical speeds for an extra £6 per month across all speed tiers.

Jeanie York, Chief Technology Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media O2 has always been at the forefront of innovation to provide hyperfast and next-generation connectivity to homes in the UK, and Gig2 is our latest speed venture which will unlock endless opportunities for future technologies and the ever-changing digital needs of our customers.