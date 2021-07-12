Doncaster bathroom retailer pledges to fund the planting of thousands of trees around the world

The company has partnered with JUST ONE Tree, a non-profit initiative working to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and reverse biodiversity loss through global reforestation.

Victoria Plum’s commitment will see the company donate funds on behalf of its employees in place of birthday, wedding or Christmas gifts to help it plant thousands of trees within 12 months. The retailer has already donated a tree for each one of its 400 employees, who are also encouraged to fundraise for the cause throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Plum’s commitment will see the company donate funds on behalf of its employees in place of birthday, wedding or Christmas gifts to help it plant thousands of trees within 12 months

Victoria Plum chief executive, Paul McClenaghan, said: “Environmental concerns continue to dominate the narrative across the globe. It is a topic close to the hearts of many of our colleagues at Victoria Plum, so I am very pleased to launch this partnership.

“JUST ONE Tree is doing phenomenal work facilitating action within schools and business and making a real difference to people’s lives and the environment.

“In business, there’s always room to do the right thing. We are proud to support such an important initiative and play our part in the fight against climate change by enabling the planting of thousands of trees, helping restore the oceans and assisting the provision of continued education on the environment.”

The JUST ONE Tree initiative is one of several new sustainability measures introduced by Victoria Plum. Others include a reduction in packaging, replacing plastic with recyclable materials where possible and the creation of an eco-bathroom range with features designed to help save water.

Eco deliveries have also been introduced by Victoria Plum with cleaner, more efficient vehicles and better route planning to help reduce driver time on the road. Furthermore, if a customer opts for an eco-delivery for their bathroom Victoria Plum will donate a tree on their behalf.

JUST ONE Tree founder, Amanda Bronkhorst, commented: “JUST ONE Tree is founded on the principle of collective action. Now more than ever it is imperative we give back to our environment and dramatically restrict our carbon emissions to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

“To have a business such as Victoria Plum supporting us is fantastic. JUST ONE Tree is a collective of individuals schools and businesses all coming together to have the greatest impact, so we are thrilled to have an organisation such as Victoria Plum join with us. We look forward to a long and successful partnership together.”

Victoria Plum, which also has offices in Hessle, was founded 20 years ago, has a turnover of £103m and employs close to 400 people.

To find out more about Victoria Plum visit www.victoriaplum.com